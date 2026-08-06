Emirati Educator Forum boosts national talent in Dubai's private education

DUBAI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Educator Forum has reaffirmed Dubai's commitment to strengthening its position as a leading global destination for the teaching profession by investing in national talent and empowering Emiratis to help shape the future of private education.

Organised by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the forum brought together around 100 Emirati teachers from private schools and early childhood centres as part of the implementation of the Emirati Educator Strategy for the private education sector. The strategy aims to increase the number of Emiratis working in the sector to 3,000 by 2033.

The forum reinforced the presence of national talent in private education and reflected Dubai's vision of positioning Emirati teachers as key partners in shaping future generations and strengthening national identity. It also supports the objectives of the Dubai Education Strategy 2033, which focuses on attracting Emirati talent and providing an advanced learning environment that fosters innovation and excellence.

Amina Alkawari, Director of Educator Empowerment at KHDA, said empowering Emirati teachers represents a sustainable investment in the future of education. She noted that the authority continues to develop specialised career pathways that support teachers' professional growth and enhance their impact in the education sector. She added that the forum serves as a platform for exchanging expertise, showcasing best practices and building a professional network that contributes to improving the quality of education.

The forum featured the participation of retired Emirati education leaders alongside experienced teachers and recent graduates, in a move aimed at transferring knowledge, strengthening professional mentoring and building an educational community based on knowledge sharing. The initiative also contributes to enhancing teachers' quality of life and promoting a culture of lifelong learning.

Emirati educator Seham Alhajri said the Emirati Educator Strategy represents a national investment in teachers and strengthens national identity within private schools. Emirati educator Wedad bin Turkiya said the Dubai Education Strategy 2033 reinforces the role of Emiratis in leading the future of education and contributes to developing the education system in line with international best practices.

Emirati teacher Shaikha Mohammed said the forum provided an opportunity to exchange experiences and expertise while encouraging national talent, particularly recent graduates, to join the teaching profession. She added that Dubai offers a supportive environment that enables teachers to develop professionally and make a positive contribution to society.

The forum included a series of interactive workshops focusing on modern Arabic language teaching methods, enhancing educational management capabilities and employing artificial intelligence to support teaching and learning. A panel discussion also highlighted inspiring experiences of Emirati teachers.