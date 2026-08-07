SEOUL, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- South Korea recorded a record current account surplus last June, driven by strong semiconductor exports, reaching $49.73 billion and surpassing the previous record of $38.61 billion set in May, according to data released by the Bank of Korea, the country's central bank.

This figure marks the largest monthly current account surplus on record, as South Korea witnessed unprecedented current account performance for the second consecutive month. Compared to the same month last year, the surplus rose from $13.97 billion.

South Korea has posted a monthly current account surplus since May 2023, making June the thirty-eighth consecutive month in which the country recorded a surplus.

In 2025, the country registered its largest annual surplus on record at $123.05 billion, topping the previous record of $105.1 billion set in 2015.

The goods balance achieved a surplus of $47.89 billion in June, hitting its highest monthly level ever, as exports rose by 84.5 percent year-on-year to reach $112.37 billion, crossing the $100 billion mark for the first time. In contrast, imports rose by 38.6 percent to reach about $64.48 billion.

Exports of information technology products surged by 160.4 percent year-on-year, which included a 196.9 percent increase in microchip exports and a 282.7 percent rise in computer accessory exports.

The services account recorded a deficit of $1.29 billion in June, widening the loss compared to the previous month's $1.09 billion due to an increase in payments related to intellectual property.

The primary income account, which includes wages of foreign workers as well as dividend and interest income from abroad, posted a surplus of $3.27 billion as a result of increased dividend income.