DAMASCUS, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Syrian Grain Establishment has received 2.7 million tons of wheat from this year’s harvest across Syrian provinces, exceeding the country’s annual wheat requirements of 2.55 million tons, Deputy Director General Ahmed Qadoun said.

Qadoun told Syrian News Agency (SANA) that the volume of wheat collected reflects Syria’s ability to meet domestic demand for the crop.

“There won’t be any need for (wheat) imports this season,” said Qadoun, adding that Syria had last been self-sufficient in 2010.

Wheat collection operations are continuing as long as farmers deliver economically viable quantities to collection centers, Qadoun said, adding that no fixed deadline has been set for closing the centers.

He said most collection points have already stopped operations after farmers in their areas delivered the available marketable quantities.

Qadoun said the Syrian Grain Establishment is implementing a storage strategy to manage the large volume of wheat and maintain quality by transferring grain to silos and storage units, where it undergoes regular fumigation to preserve it for extended periods.

He added that surplus quantities are stored in prepared enclosed warehouses equipped for grain preservation, while short-term open-air storage is used under strict technical procedures.

TF