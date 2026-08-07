BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Temperatures in Central Europe soared to extreme levels again on Wednesday, with Slovakia and Austria both having their hottest day on record.

For Slovakia, it was also the third time this summer that temperatures reached a record high. The country’s south recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the latest heat wave, with a new record of 41.4 C (106.5 F) in the town of Kamenica nad Hronom in southern Slovakia, the Slovak Meteorological Institute said.

The previous records were set on two days — 29th and 30th June — with 41.0 C (105.8 F) in the town of Turna nad Bodvou, and 41.3 C (106.3 F) in Kamenica nad Hronom.

That smashed the 2007 high of 40.3 C (104.5 F) in the town of Hurbanovo.

The night of Tuesday into Wednesday was also the hottest on record, with 28.4 degrees Celsius (83 F) in the town of Skalica in southwestern Slovakia.

In Austria, the all-time high of 41.2 C (106.1 F) was measured in Bad Deutsch-Altenburg near the border with Slovakia, beating a 41.0 C (105.8 F) record from the previous day, the GeoSphere meteorological service said.

The Czech Republic and Hungary had also recorded their all-time highs earlier this summer.