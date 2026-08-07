ISLAMABAD, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Pakistani security forces killed 12 terrorists in two intelligence-based operations in the southwest Balochistan province on Wednesday and Thursday, the military said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), six terrorists were killed in an operation in Washuk district on Wednesday after their movement was detected, while another six were killed during an exchange of fire in Mastung district on Thursday.

A terrorist hideout was also destroyed in the latter operation.