DAMASCUS, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Two people were killed, and 14 others were injured on Thursday evening when an explosive device planted on a passenger bus detonated in the city of Jaramana in the Damascus countryside.

The Syrian news agency (SANA) reported that the Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the health situation resulting from the explosion, and that hospitals have been placed on high alert with ambulance systems and medical teams mobilised.

Police cordoned off the area around the explosion site in the centre of Jaramana. The Syrian Civil Defence reopened the road where the explosion occurred to traffic after completely clearing the debris.

Syrian Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management Raed al-Saleh also said in a post on X that they were responding to the incident.