KINSHASA, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reached 4,053, including 1,850 deaths, according to an update released Thursday by the country's health authorities.

A total of 694 patients remain in isolation or hospital care, while 793 people have recovered.

International medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières warned Wednesday that the Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC is "more critical than ever," spreading at an alarming and unprecedented pace with "no sign of slowing down."