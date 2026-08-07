N'DJAMENA, 7th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Thirteen people have died of cholera in Chad since an outbreak was officially declared in July, the health ministry said on Thursday.

As of Monday, nearly 240 people were known to have been infected.

The outbreak affects the northern province of Hadjer Lamis and the capital, N'Djamena, the ministry said.

In total, there were "239 cases nationwide, including 13 deaths... a death rate of 5.4 percent," the official bulletin said. It added that 11 of the 13 deaths had occurred in N'Djamena during August.

Around 50,800 people have been vaccinated since the outbreak was declared on 24th July. The first deaths were reported more than a month earlier, on 13th June.

Several African countries have reported cholera outbreaks in recent months, including the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.