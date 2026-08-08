CAIRO, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Arab Parliament President Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi has condemned the Houthi attack targeting the Najran region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in several civilian wounds.

In a statement, Al Yamahi denounced the attack as a violation of international law and an escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's solidarity with Saudi Arabia, calling on the international community to protect civilians, put an end to these attacks, and prevent their recurrence.