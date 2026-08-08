DUBAI, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs has developed the concept of summer camps through a progressive training and learning model that turns the summer break into a journey of awareness-building and career decision-making.

The model connects students with workplace environments, introduces them to university disciplines, and develops the skills required by the economy of the future.

Dubai Summer Camp embodies this shift by offering an experience that combines learning with professional exposure. It reinforces Dubai Customs’ vision of investing early in human capital, preparing national talent that is better equipped for future requirements, and strengthening the integration between education and the labour market before students enter university.

The 15-18 age group formed the main focus of development. Dubai Customs redesigned the programme for this group to bring it closer to the concept of work placement, giving students the opportunity to interact directly with specialists, take part in practical experiences and learn about real workplace environments. This helps them make more informed academic and career decisions at an early stage in their lives.

The programme benefited 26 students across two training cohorts, with each cohort running for 12 training days, for a total of 24 training days. The experience was designed to simulate real workplace environments, strengthen the values of responsibility, discipline and commitment, and enable students to gain practical experience before choosing their university specialisations and career paths.

The programme went beyond providing knowledge. It offered a real-life experience that enabled participants to understand the nature of different jobs, the requirements of workplace environments and the skills needed by future sectors. This turned learning into practice, and exploration into genuine readiness for the future.

The programme adopted a progressive training pathway designed to accompany students on their journey from understanding their capabilities to shaping their future vision.

In the first week, under the theme “I Protect My Homeland”, participants learned about Dubai Customs’ mission and its role in protecting society and the economy and facilitating legitimate trade. They also took part in simulation experiences using virtual reality (VR) technologies and X-ray inspection devices, giving them an interactive insight into aspects of customs operations.

In the second week, “I Discover Myself and Shape My Future”, the programme focused on identifying capabilities and career interests and linking them to university specialisations. It also included field visits to Dubai Customs departments and a number of private sector institutions, enabling participants to engage directly with workplace environments and learn about the skills required for future careers.

In the third week, “I Create My Future and Innovate Solutions”, participants moved into the stage of preparation for professional life. This included training on CV preparation, developing creative thinking and problem-solving skills, and learning about the responsible use of artificial intelligence applications as tools that support learning, work and innovation.

The camp featured 11 training and introductory programmes delivered by Dubai Customs departments in cooperation with a network of strategic partners, including the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and Ferjan Dubai.

These partnerships enriched the training content with diverse expertise from the public and private sectors, connected students with the realities of the labour market, and enabled them to learn about future skills and career opportunities. This reflects an integrated national model for preparing and empowering talent.

The programme’s impact extended to families as key partners in guiding students. Parents were introduced to the programme’s objectives, while an impact-measurement system was implemented covering participation and commitment indicators, student and parent satisfaction levels, and the extent to which participants’ awareness of university specialisations and future career paths had developed.

Khamis Al Muhairi, Director of the Human Resources Department and Acting Director of the Dubai Logistics Academy at Dubai Customs, said: “Dubai Summer Camp reflects a shift in the philosophy of summer camps, moving them from seasonal programmes to national platforms for building awareness, skills and professional readiness. It gives students the opportunity to discover their capabilities, experience workplace environments and understand the needs of the economy before making their academic decisions.”

Al Muhairi affirmed that this summer’s camp translated Dubai Customs’ commitment to its role in early investment in human capital, and to contributing to the preparation of national talent equipped with the knowledge, skills and readiness required for the future, by linking education with practical application and strengthening partnerships with national institutions, supporting Dubai’s competitiveness and contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the UAE’s vision to build an economy based on knowledge and innovation. He added that the experience was inspiring and different for students, enabling them to gain further life and professional experience that reinforced the values of social responsibility and belonging, and supports the journey of sustainable development.