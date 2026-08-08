GENEVA, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation's Technical Advisory Group has recommended prioritising the Ervebo vaccine, the only licensed vaccine against Zaire ebolavirus, for inclusion in a randomised clinical trial as part of the response to the Bundibugyo virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The WHO said preliminary data from animal studies showed that the vaccine could provide cross-protection, although its effectiveness against Bundibugyo virus has yet to be established.

The organisation confirmed that using the vaccine to immunise contacts of infected people raises no safety concerns, noting that the development of a vaccine specifically targeting Bundibugyo virus remains the preferred option in the long term.