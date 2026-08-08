SEOUL, 8th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Global downloads of the Republic of Korea mobile apps on the Google Play Store last year were more than double the number of installments made locally, an industry report showed.

Global downloads of Korean apps reached 1.8 billion in 2025, some 2.5 times higher than the 730 million tallied domestically, according to a report published by the consulting agency Public First, cited by Google Korea.

By country, India accounted for the most with 365 million installments, followed by Indonesia with 131 million and Brazil with 123 million.

Google Play Store and the Android ecosystem generated US$69 billion in revenue for Korea last year, Yonhap News Agency reported, quoting the report.

The Republic of Korea has grown to host one of the biggest developer communities in the world, taking the No. 1 position in terms of the number of active developers in 2025, up by two ranks from a year earlier.

The latest findings also showed that generative artificial intelligence (AI) can improve the productivity of app developers by 33%, with developers using Google's AI tools reducing their working hours by an average of 9.2 hours per week.