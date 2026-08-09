NIAMEY, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 22 people, including 17 soldiers, were killed and 37 others injured in a collision between two buses in southern Niger.

A statement issued by Niger's Ministry of Transport said the head-on collision occurred on Friday night about 50 kilometres from the town of Madaoua.

The Niger News Agency had earlier reported that one of the buses was carrying soldiers, adding that an investigation had been opened to determine the cause of the accident.

The accident came amid a campaign by the authorities to raise awareness of the risks of road accidents, which occur frequently in Niger due to speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and the poor condition of roads and vehicles.