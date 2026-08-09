MADRID, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Spain on Saturday began implementing border checks on travellers arriving from Italy in response to similar measures imposed by Rome.

Madrid said on Friday that it would proceed with tightening controls, citing continued irregular migration pressure facing Italy, deepening a dispute between the two European Union partners.

Italy had suspended the Schengen Agreement with Spain as of 31st July, closed its sea and air entry points to non-Spanish nationals arriving from Spain, and strengthened monitoring and inspection procedures at land borders.

Magnus Brunner, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, said he spoke on Saturday with the Spanish and Italian interior ministers, and that both had confirmed the internal border control measures were temporary.