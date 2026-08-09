TORONTO, 9th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Canadian authorities on Saturday ordered the evacuation of thousands of residents in a vineyard and orchard-growing region of British Columbia after a fast-moving wildfire in western Canada nearly doubled in size overnight.

The province declared a state of emergency as wildfires broke out across several areas of western Canada.

British Columbia Premier David Eby said at a press conference that the fires had destroyed homes and property, adding that some people had become trapped as conditions changed rapidly and required rescue. He warned that the situation remained highly volatile and dangerous.

Several Canadian provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, have experienced wildfires this year as hot, dry weather fuelled blazes in densely vegetated areas.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said wildfires have burned four million hectares, equivalent to 9.9 million acres, across Canada so far this year.