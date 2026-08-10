ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pro League Board of Directors held a meeting Sunday to review the latest preparations for the start of the 2026–27 season, assessing organisational, technical and operational readiness to ensure a strong start to the new campaign.

The Board also reviewed the final preparations for the UAE Pro League Awards Ceremony for the 2025–26 season, scheduled for 10 August 2026 at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The annual ceremony will honor the season’s standout performers following a campaign filled with excitement and competition, in an evening celebrating excellence and achievement and reflecting the growing stature of UAE football.

During its first meeting of the 2026–27 season, the Board also discussed reports submitted by the executive management and relevant committees and reviewed progress on several strategic and organisational matters, supporting the implementation of the UAE Pro League’s plans and objectives for the coming period.

The meeting was chaired by UAE Pro League Chairman Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi, in the presence of Board members and the Pro League’s department directors.