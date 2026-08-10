DUBAI,10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has introduced a series of regulatory initiatives and technological updates to streamline procedures, expand digital asset regulation, and integrate agentic AI across its operations to bolster the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Over the past 12 months, the regulator updated its crypto token regime and revised securities regulations to limit offering rules strictly to DIFC-based issuances, reducing operational overlap while maintaining investor protection.

Updated crypto token rules came into force in January 2026, granting licensed firms greater responsibility for assessing tokens under strict risk management guidelines. The DFSA also recognised three fiat-backed stablecoins for financial services within DIFC and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

The authority launched public consultations to update the Islamic finance framework and initiated its largest review of the collective investment funds framework since 2010.

On the supervisory front, the DFSA signed an agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism to enhance information sharing while continuing enforcement actions against regulatory breaches, including misleading conduct and non-compliance with suspicious transaction reporting.

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said the regulator is building on its 21-year foundation by applying a risk-based approach that offers flexibility and transparency. He noted that DIFC’s attraction rests on a framework providing regulatory certainty, reducing complexity, and aligning standards across the region.

The developments coincide with significant growth across DIFC-supervised sectors in 2025. Total assets of operating banks reached $251 billion, up 19 percent year-on-year, while capital markets recorded $30.6 billion in new listings, led by sukuk and ESG-linked instruments. DIFC now hosts 27 of the world’s 29 systemically important global banks and China’s top five banks, contributing to Dubai’s rise to seventh globally in the Global Financial Centres Index.

In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and DIFC Strategy 2030, the DFSA’s second annual AI survey published in November 2025 revealed that 52 percent of DIFC firms now use AI technologies—up from 33 percent in 2024—with 60 percent planning further expansion in 2026. The regulator is also advancing cybersecurity resilience by upgrading third-party technology risk management and broadening cyber threat intelligence sharing.