ROME, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Satellite images acquired between 1st and 3rd August reveal an unprecedented drop in water levels along four of Europe's largest rivers — the Po in Italy, the Loire in France, the Rhine in Germany, and the Danube in Hungary — as a result of a long-term drought affecting wide areas of Europe. Large areas of sand and gravel that are normally submerged beneath the water are clearly visible, reflecting the severity of the ongoing water crisis.

The drop in the water level of the Po River continues to impact irrigation, hydroelectric power generation, and freshwater availability. The Loire reflects persistent hydrological stress across large parts of Western Europe, according to ANSA.

Meanwhile, lower water levels on the Rhine are limiting cargo transport and disrupting industrial supply chains in Central Europe. Along the Danube, the Paks Nuclear Power Plant is facing operational challenges due to reduced river discharge needed for reactor cooling.

The Copernicus Earth Observation Programme noted that it operates two drought observatories at European and global levels to monitor and provide early warnings on the developments of this crisis.