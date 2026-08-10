DOHA, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Inward Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Qatar rose by 3.3% by the end of Q1 2026 compared with Q4 2025, reaching QAR 172.2 billion, according to results of the FDI Survey released Sunday by National Planning Council (NPC).

The survey showed continued growth in inward and outward FDI from January to March 2026.

Regarding Qatari investments abroad, the survey results showed that outward FDI rose by 3.5% by the end of Q1 2026, compared with Q4 2025, to QAR 221.7 billion.

The report noted that this growth reflects the expanding presence of Qatari investments in international markets and the development of economic and investment partnerships that support asset diversification and enhance long-term returns.

The report also indicated that five main economic activities accounted for more than 90% of inward FDI: mining and quarrying was first at 45.3%, followed by financial and insurance activities at 31.9%, manufacturing at 13%, information and communication activities at 2.8%, and professional, scientific, and technical activities at 2%.

Five main economic activities accounted for more than 90% of outward FDI: financial and insurance activities at 33.5%, mining and quarrying at 29.8%, information and communication activities at 10.8%, accommodation and food service activities at 9.1%, and transport and storage activities at 7%, the report added.

Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, said, "The rise in inward FDI in the first quarter of 2026 is a positive indicator of Qatar's investment trajectory.

"Our priority for the coming period is to continue enhancing the attractiveness of the Qatari economy to quality investment and to accelerate investment growth in non-hydrocarbon sectors, thereby supporting the achievement of the targets of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030," he added.