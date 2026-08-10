ABU DHABI, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Protecting workers from the effects of high temperatures during the summer in the UAE has evolved into an integrated system involving the combined efforts of government entities, humanitarian organisations and the wider community.

A range of measures and initiatives are being implemented to provide a safe working environment and reduce the impact of heat stress on workers in outdoor and field-based occupations, reflecting the UAE’s deeply rooted culture of social responsibility and its commitment to workers’ safety and well-being.

These efforts bring together regulatory measures and humanitarian programmes. During the summer of 2026, a wide range of initiatives have been introduced, including the provision of air-conditioned rest areas, water, cold beverages and meals, as well as protective equipment and awareness campaigns highlighting the risks of heat stress and ways to prevent it. The initiatives are designed to ensure that support reaches workers both at their workplaces and in their accommodation.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) implements its policy to protect workers from heat stress from June 15 to September 15. The policy prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open areas during midday hours. It also includes the provision of more than 12,000 air-conditioned rest areas equipped with essential amenities for delivery workers across the UAE, in cooperation with relevant government entities and the private sector.

These official measures are complemented by extensive community and humanitarian initiatives, including the “Water for Life / Fatima bint Mubarak” initiative implemented by the General Women’s Union. The initiative targets workers across the UAE by distributing water, juices and dates, as well as providing items designed to help reduce the effects of high temperatures during working hours.

Abu Dhabi’s police are also stepping up efforts to protect workers during the summer season. Abu Dhabi Police is implementing the “Cool Their Summer” initiative, which aims to raise awareness of heat-stress prevention measures and promote occupational health and safety practices among workers at field sites.

Meanwhile, the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in Al Ain is carrying out the “Summer of Goodness for Workers” initiative in cooperation with ''Fazaa'', providing support to workers across various professions during the period of high temperatures.

Dubai’s “Neighbourhood Fridge” campaign offers another example of community participation. The campaign provides water, juices and ice cream to workers at their workplaces, targeting those employed in cleaning, construction, delivery and agricultural sectors. Distribution teams and dedicated refrigerators have been deployed at several locations, with volunteers from different segments of the community taking part.

Humanitarian and charitable organisations are also contributing to these efforts through initiatives targeting workers and groups most exposed to summer conditions. The Emirates Red Crescent has launched its “Water Aid” initiative to help mitigate the effects of rising temperatures inside and outside the UAE. An initial budget of AED 11.5 million has been allocated to implement the initiative’s programmes locally and in several countries experiencing particularly high temperatures.

Within the UAE, the initiative provides protection from direct sunlight, including umbrellas for workers and containers designed to keep drinking water cool. It also provides water coolers at public transport stations and supports the maintenance of mosque refrigerators in cooperation with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat. Internationally, the initiative includes the provision of water tanks and networks in areas most in need.

Charitable associations and organisations are further strengthening their community presence during the summer of 2026 through initiatives targeting workers and people most in need. These include the “A Breeze of Goodness” campaign organised by Dubai Charity Association and the “Cool Them Down” campaign launched by the International Charity Organisation, alongside efforts by Beit Al Khair Society and the Emirates Charity Association to provide water, beverages and meals.

The importance of these initiatives extends beyond the provision of direct assistance. They also contribute to raising awareness of occupational safety and strengthening the concept of partnership between institutions and individuals in creating a working environment that takes workers’ health and needs into account. This is consistent with the UAE’s legislative and regulatory framework aimed at protecting workers’ rights and ensuring their well-being.

These efforts underscore the complementary roles of government entities, the private sector, humanitarian organisations and the wider community. Regulatory measures work in tandem with community initiatives to create a broad protective framework for workers throughout the summer months, reflecting the UAE’s approach to promoting the values of humanitarian and social responsibility.