CAPITALS, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold slipped on Monday as investors took profits after prices hit ‌a seven-week high in the previous session, while markets looked to US inflation data for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $4,322.28 per ounce, as ​of 02:00 GMT.

US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $4,381.60 on ⁠Monday.

Spot silver fell 0.2 percent to $63.45 per ounce, platinum lost 0.1 percent to $1,742.50 ​and palladium slipped 1.1 percent to $1,362.97.