CAPITALS, 10th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar hovered near a two-month low against major currencies on Monday as investors awaited this week’s inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate path.

The euro edged higher to $1.1558, hovering near its strongest level since mid-June, while sterling was steady at $1.3490, near a five-week peak.

The yen held firm at 157.90 per dollar, having given back some intervention-driven gains but remaining well off the roughly 164 multi-decade low hit late last month.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was little changed at 99.6, hovering near its lowest level since 2nd June .

In Asia, the New Zealand dollar and Australian dollar each slipped 0.1 percent to $0.7062 and $0.5889 respectively.