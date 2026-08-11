NEW YORK, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations warned on Monday that children and young people face increasing risks in the digital environment, including disinformation, harassment, algorithmic bias, and the malicious use of artificial intelligence, at a time when more than 80% of youth aged 15 to 24 worldwide use the internet.

In a new briefing note published ahead of International Youth Day, the UN highlighted that in low-income countries, the proportion of youth using the internet is nearly double that of the rest of the population.

The UN urged governments, technology companies, advertisers, media, and researchers to prioritise protecting young people and actively involving them in solutions related to information integrity.

The brief noted that the risks young people face online are closely linked to business models reliant on monetisng user attention and personal data, alongside design features and algorithms designed to maximise engagement. It warned that children and youth are particularly vulnerable to these practices. The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence continues to outpace efforts to manage its risks, including AI-generated content, new forms of exploitation, and targeted digital advertising strategies that encourage increased spending among children.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for stronger safety measures for children in AI, emphasising that they must not be exposed to unregulated and unaccountable technologies.

The UN stressed that young people should not be viewed merely as vulnerable targets, given their growing roles as content creators, advocates, organisers, and active participants in public discussion.

Charlotte Scaddan, UN Senior Adviser on Information Integrity, stated that children and young people are among those most affected by today's information crisis and among those most capable of helping to solve it, adding that protecting them and including them are not competing goals.

The UN called for the swift integration of children's and youth's rights into AI governance frameworks, while strengthening legislation and corporate practices across tech, advertising, media, and research sectors to ensure a safer digital ecosystem.