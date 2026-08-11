ABU DHABI, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival 2026, held in the Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi until August 23, continues its diverse schedule of events combining education, entertainment, culture, and sports.

Targeting youth aged 6 to 18 as well as families and the broader community, the inaugural festival aims to develop skills among students, instill national identity, and foster a culture of innovation and artificial intelligence.

The organising committee has created a safe learning and recreational environment designed to help youth acquire new talents during the summer break while reinforcing national and social values.

The festival rests on four main pillars: education, community, heritage, and health and sports. Aligned with the themes of the Year of the Family 2026, the programming emphasises joint family activities, environmental awareness, and sustainability.

Saeed Al Mheiri, Director of the Community Sports Department at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, highlighted that the festival provides an integrated platform covering sports, health, heritage, innovation, and community security awareness.

Saeed Ahmed Al Khouri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Chess Club, noted that the participation of local sports clubs reflects institutional collaboration to build national identity and support youth development.

Eman Al Hammadi, Project Manager at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, explained that the authority's initiatives showcase Emirati heritage through interactive methods aimed at connecting younger generations with authentic local traditions.

Visitors commended the festival's practical approach. Resident Ahmed Al Juneibi noted that his family enjoyed cooking workshops, family activities, and digital innovation programmes. Fatima Al Hosani highlighted her children's participation at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority pavilion and the Cybersecurity Council platform, which focuses on online safety. Resident Mohamed Abdullah praised the festival as a pioneering initiative and suggested expanding advance outreach for future editions to boost public participation.