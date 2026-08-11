WASHINGTON, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump on Monday extended for 90 days a waiver allowing foreign-flagged vessels to transport oil and other key commodities between US ports, amidst energy supply disruptions and elevated fuel costs.

The 90-day extension of the century-old Jones Act comes shortly before the previous waiver was set to expire in mid-August. However, a White House official confirmed on Monday that the new waiver is narrower in scope compared to earlier ones, focusing more directly on critical energy resources.

According to US government sources, the latest extension applies specifically to vessels transporting commodities such as gasoline, diesel, crude oil, heating oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), soybean oil, and fertilizers. Under the updated terms, the US Department of Defense will consult with maritime authorities to determine which specific voyages qualify for exemption.

The century-old Jones Act requires all goods shipped between US ports to be transported on vessels built in the United States, owned by US companies, and crewed by American workers.