MANAMA, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani discussed efforts to maintain regional security and stability during a telephone call on Monday with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the two ministers reviewed regional developments, the protection of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, and current challenges facing the region.

They emphasised advancing de-escalation efforts, promoting regional peace, and strengthening joint Arab cooperation.

The discussion also touched on continuing bilateral consultation and coordination within international forums alongside other issues of mutual concern.