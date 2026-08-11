CAPITALS, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold rose for a third straight session on Tuesday ‌to its highest in more than two months, while investors focused on upcoming inflation data for clues on the US interest-rate outlook.

Spot gold climbed 1 percent to $4,432.74 per ounce by 02:17 GMT, ​hitting its highest level since 5th June.

US gold futures rose 1.7 percent ​to $4,492.60.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.9 percent to $66.30 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7 percent to $1,765.26 and palladium climbed ​0.8 percent to $1,394.00.