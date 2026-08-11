BOGOTA, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Colombia yesterday has risen to 132, with 570 people injured.

According to Colombian authorities, 32 cities are under red alert, with the most difficult situation reported in Pereira and other areas of the Pereira region, as well as the departments of Valle del Cauca and Chocó.

The earthquake damaged 1,575 residential buildings, while 61 buildings were completely destroyed. It also damaged 18 medical facilities, 52 educational institutions, 18 road sections and seven airports.

Colombian authorities declared a nationwide state of natural disaster and deployed rescue units to the worst-affected areas, with search and rescue teams from Bogotá, Envigado, Yopal and Medellín taking part in the response.