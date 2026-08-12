UAE names Show Jumping Team for 2026 FEI World Championships

ABU DHABI, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF) has named the five horse-and-rider combinations that will represent the nation at the FEI World Championships Aachen 2026, where they will compete for show jumping world championship honours and begin the country's campaign to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Held every four years, the FEI World Championships is one of the most prestigious competitions in international show jumping, bringing together the world's leading horse-and-rider combinations to contest both the team and individual world titles. Hosted at the iconic Aachen Soers in Germany from 19-23 August, the championship also marks the first opportunity for nations to secure team qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with the seven highest-placed eligible teams earning qualification places.

The UAE team will once again be led by renowned British horseman William Funnell, who returns as Chef d'Équipe after overseeing the squad's successful European campaign.

"Every rider has earned their place on this team through consistent performances and hard work throughout the season," said Funnell. "Championship competition is unlike any other. Success comes from preparation, trust in your horse and producing four solid performances when it matters most. We know the standard in Aachen will be exceptionally high, but this group has shown it can compete with the very best and we're looking forward to the challenge."

The selected squad features an exciting blend of championship experience and emerging talent, bringing together Olympic, Asian Games and World Championship competitors alongside the next generation of Emirati showjumpers.

Paris 2024 Olympian Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi heads the line-up with Enjoy de la Mure, following another outstanding European season that included victory in the CSI3* Grand Prix of Lisbon and a runner-up finish in the CSI4* Longines Deauville Classic Grand Prix. Only 23 years old, Omar has already enjoyed an impressive career, claiming individual silver and team bronze at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games before becoming the UAE's flag bearer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Joining the squad is Sheikha Latifah bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum, one of the UAE's most accomplished international riders, who will compete with Cornet XL. An Olympic rider and multiple Asian Games medallist, Shaikha Latifah has represented the UAE at the highest level of international sport for more than two decades and continues to be one of the country's leading figures in show jumping. Together with the talented 10-year-old Hanoverian stallion Cornet XL, the partnership has enjoyed a strong season in preparation for Aachen.

Experienced international rider Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi joins the team with Hudson de Vains, a talented Selle Français gelding that has continued to develop into a reliable championship horse. The combination has gained valuable experience through CSI4* and CSI5* competition across Europe and the Middle East and arrives in Aachen following another season of consistent international performances.

Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi has been selected with Foncetti vd Heffinck, one of the UAE's most consistent international partnerships. Together they have produced a series of impressive performances throughout the 2026 European season, including podium finishes in Nations Cup and Grand Prix competitions. Their continued progression at the highest level has reinforced Humaid's position as one of the country's leading riders heading into competition.

Completing the team are Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi and Flonflon, whose dependable partnership has become a regular feature of the UAE senior squad. The experienced combination has represented the nation extensively throughout Europe and the Middle East, with Salim also playing a key role in the UAE team that secured the bronze medal at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Dr Ghanem Al Hajri, Director General of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, said the FEI World Championship represented another important milestone in the continued development of the nation's show jumping programme.

"Representing the UAE at the FEI World Championships is a tremendous honour and a reflection of the commitment shown by our riders, owners, trainers and support teams. Our athletes have demonstrated excellent progress throughout the season and this championship provides the perfect opportunity to compete against the world's best while taking the first step on the road to Los Angeles 2028. We have every confidence this team will represent the UAE with professionalism, determination and pride."

Competition begins on Wednesday 19 August with the opening team and individual qualifier. The team medals will be decided on Friday 21 August, before the championship concludes on Sunday 23 August with the individual final, where the world's leading riders will battle for the title of FEI Jumping World Champion.