Sharjah Charity International performs over 4,300 eye surgeries abroad costing AED2.2 million

SHARJAH, 11th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) performed 4,309 eye surgeries at a total cost of AED2.2 million across 27 specialist medical campaigns conducted during the first half of this year in several recipient countries under its foreign aid programmes.

Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice President of the SCA Board of Directors, affirmed that these campaigns form part of targeted medical programmes aimed at reaching patients in the most in-need communities.

He explained that surgical interventions included cataract, glaucoma, corneal, and pterygium surgeries, alongside other therapeutic procedures tailored to cases evaluated by the medical teams.

Bin Bayat noted that visual impairment poses a major barrier to education, work, and normal daily life, particularly for patients requiring surgical intervention whose families cannot afford treatment costs.

Directing medical assistance directly to those in need enhances beneficiaries' health outcomes, helping them regain sight and self-reliance, Bin Bayat added, emphasizing that healthcare programmes remain a key pillar of the SCI's international aid strategy.

He pointed out that these campaigns are carried out with the participation of volunteer medical teams from the UAE and the wider GCC healthcare sector, calling on donors to continue supporting SCI’s efforts to provide medical care to eligible patients.