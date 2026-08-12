OpenAI expands Daybreak cybersecurity initiative

WASHINGTON, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- OpenAI on Monday said it is expanding Daybreak, its exclusive cybersecurity initiative, to help give its participants access to the “right capabilities” that they need to help defend themselves from attackers.

The company first introduced Daybreak in May, shortly after its chief rival Anthropic launched its own cybersecurity coalition called Project Glasswing. OpenAI positioned Daybreak as a way for its ecosystem partners to use its most advanced artificial intelligence models to adapt to a rapidly changing threat landscape.

OpenAI said Monday that it is expanding the programme to include two different access tiers: Daybreak Blue and Daybreak Red.

Daybreak Blue will give users unique access to OpenAI’s advanced general-purpose models, as the safeguards will be altered to allow for defensive security work, the company said in a blog post. Daybreak Red participants will be able to go a step further, leveraging OpenAI’s “purpose-trained cybersecurity models” for security testing, vulnerability research and exploit validation.

OpenAI is also launching a new AI model, GPT‑5.6‑Cyber, which will be available to Daybreak Red users. The company said the model is built on its most powerful publicly available offering, GPT-5.6 Sol, but it’s designed to improve capabilities and reduce refusals on certain specialised cybersecurity tasks.

OpenAI has repeatedly warned about AI models’ advancing cyber capabilities in recent months.