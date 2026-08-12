At least two dead, hundreds of thousands without power after severe US Midwest storms

CHICAGO, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Powerful storms moved through the US Midwest on ​Tuesday, leaving at least two people ‌dead and nearly a million without power, officials said.

A 4-year-old ​child died after a tree ​fell on his home in Geneva Township in Indiana, Jennings County ​Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Cody Low said.

Ohio ​Governor Mike DeWine said one person died after flooding obstructed first responders from reaching ​the individual in Roseville.

Over 800,000 electricity customers across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky were ​without power as of midnight ​Eastern Time on Tuesday, the poweroutage.us website showed.

Thunderstorms also raked Chicago and the Midwest on Tuesday, triggering tornado warnings and disrupting hundreds of flights as another round of dangerous weather swept across the US.