Dollar firmer as markets await US inflation data for Fed clues

WORLD CAPITALS, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar nudged a little higher in Asian trade on Wednesday, as currency markets anxiously awaited the release of inflation data later in the global day.

The yen was 0.1 percent weaker against the dollar at 159.44 yen, reaching its softest levels of the month, while the euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.1534.

The British pound was also ​unchanged at $1.3505, while the Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at $0.7056. The kiwi dollar was 0.3 percent weaker at $0.5866.

The US ‌dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 99.89.

In cryptocurrencies, ​bitcoin was flat at $63,721.02, while ethereum was 0.3 percent higher at $1,887.13.