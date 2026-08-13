Kuwait Petroleum Corporation posts three-year profit high of USD 6.9 billion in FY 25/26

KUWAIT, 12th August, 2026 (WAM) -- State-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) posted on a net profit of KD 2.155 billion (USD 6.9 billion) for the fiscal year 2025/2026, its strongest in three years, chief executive Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah said on Wednesday.

The three-year net profit high comes at a time of immense challenges that plagued the last fiscal year, he said, citing the drop in global oil prices and the ramifications of the Iranian onslaught, which triggered a sharp decline in crude output.

The national oil industry still managed to chalk up key accomplishments despite the unrest, including an expansion in offshore oil exploration work and a "greater presence," in the global petrochemicals industry, while the record USD 16 billion "Shaheen," pipeline deal that marks the biggest foreign investment in Kuwati's history was another case in point, added the official as quoted by KUNA.