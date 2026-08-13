Italy's annual inflation rate edged down to 2.9% in June - Istat

ROME, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Italy's annual inflation rate fell to 2.9% in July from 3% in June, according to National Institute of Statistics (Istat) on Wednesday.

Istat revised up its definitive figure after putting the inflation figure for July at 2.9% in its provisional estimate.

"The slight slowdown in inflation reflects the price dynamics of non-regulated energy products (from +13.3% to +11.4%), of unprocessed food (from +4.4% to +3.6%) and of miscellaneous services (from +2.5% to +1.8%)," Italian news agency (ANSA) said, citing data from the National Institute of Statistics (Istat).

Istat said its consumer price index was up by 0.3% in month-on-month terms.