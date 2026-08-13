Oman to develop four industrial cities under Five-Year Development Plan 2026-2030

MUSCAT, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Oman is advancing the development of new industrial cities across Musandam, North Al Batinah, North A’Sharqiyah and Dhofar Governorates, as part of the 11th Five-Year Development Plan (2026-2030), Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

The projects align with the priorities of Oman Vision 2040.

In developing these industrial hubs, Madayn is guided by its commitment to promoting balanced governorates’ growth, empowering the private sector to play an active role in driving the national economy, developing sectors that drive economic diversification alongside complementary industries, strengthening a labour market that attracts national talent and specialised skills, and promoting the sustainable use of natural resources while advancing the adoption of renewable energy.

Khalid Sulaiman Al Salehi, Director General of Marketing and Commercial Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, stated that Madayn is executing a suite of strategic projects across several governorates as part of its efforts to elevate Oman’s investment environment and support sustainable economic development.

“The projects involve the development of fully integrated industrial cities equipped with advanced infrastructure and logistics services. Establishing new industrial cities in A’Suwaiq (12.2 million sqm), Al Mudhaibi (nearly 9 million sqm), Thumrait (4 million sqm area) and Madha (360,000 sqm) aims to strengthen Oman’s industrial infrastructure, support economic diversification, attract local and foreign investments, support SMEs, and generate job opportunities.

These projects, he noted, demonstrate Madayn’s strategic direction towards expanding the network of its industrial cities across the Sultanate of Oman to achieve balanced governorate development, boost the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the GDP, and support the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.