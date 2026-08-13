United States on track for record natural gas production in 2026: EIA

WASHINGTON, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- United States marketed natural gas production will average 122.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2026, surpassing the previous record of 118.5 Bcf/d set in 2025, according to August 2026 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), released today by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

In the first half of 2026 (1H26), marketed natural gas production averaged 121.3 Bcf/d, 4% (4.6 Bcf/d) more than the same period in 2025. Most of this expansion is concentrated in the Permian region in Texas and New Mexico and the Haynesville region in Louisiana and Texas.

The United States was the world’s largest producer of natural gas from 2009 through 2024, the most recent year for which we have global natural gas production data.

''We forecast Permian gas production will average 29.2 Bcf/d in 2026, 6% more than in 2025. In the Permian region, natural gas production is driven primarily by associated gas produced during crude oil extraction and is supported by crude oil price,'' STEO said.