Sharjah Airport concludes summer programme for children

SHARJAH, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport has concluded its summer programme for children, which ran throughout July and August and featured a range of interactive and entertainment activities for children and their families, aimed at enhancing the travel experience and providing a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere for young travellers.

The activities, held across the airport’s arrivals and departures areas and passenger lounges, included the distribution of gifts to children, puppet shows, storytelling sessions and creative colouring activities.

Sharjah Airport said the programme forms part of its efforts to develop services and initiatives that cater to the needs of families and combine entertainment with learning, contributing to a seamless and integrated travel experience for all categories of passengers.