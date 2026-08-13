Colombia earthquake death toll rises to 265; 496 missing

BOGOTA, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Colombian President Abelardo de Espriella announced on Wednesday that the death toll from the earthquake that struck major cities in the west of the country on Monday had risen to 265, while 496 people remain missing.

The Colombian President said efforts are currently focused on searching for those still unaccounted for.

The earthquake caused the collapse of 257 buildings and inflicted severe damage on homes, schools, roads, airports and other vital infrastructure.

The Colombian Seismological Service said on Monday that a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the west of the country at a depth of 96 kilometres, with its epicentre near the municipality of San José del Palmar in Chocó Department.

Tremors were felt across large parts of Colombia as well as in neighbouring countries.