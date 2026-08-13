18 militants, three civilians killed in south-west Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Pakistan military announced on Wednesday that 18 militants and three civilians were killed in an improvised explosive device blast and a security operation in Balochistan province in the south-west of the country.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that an improvised explosive device planted inside a vehicle detonated accidentally while militants were preparing it in the Surab area of Balochistan, killing eight militants and injuring several others.

It added that the blast triggered the explosion of other devices stored by the militants at the site, killing three civilians who were nearby.

The statement said security and police forces arrived at the scene immediately and launched a joint operation to clear the area and pursue fleeing militants. Following an exchange of fire, the forces killed 10 militants, bringing the total number of militants killed to 18.

It added that two soldiers were injured during the exchange of fire, while clearance operations remain under way to eliminate any remaining militant hideouts in the area.