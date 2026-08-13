Iraqi Interior Ministry arrests four with 20 drones

BAGHDAD, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Iraq's Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday the arrest of four people in possession of 20 locally manufactured drones in the capital, Baghdad.

In a statement, the ministry said the arrests and seizure were carried out by teams from the Intelligence Agency, affiliated with the Directorate of Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism in Baghdad's Rusafa sector, after obtaining the necessary judicial approvals.

The ministry added that the four suspects admitted during questioning that they possessed the drones for the purpose of trading them.