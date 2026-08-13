Lebanese Parliament approves general amnesty law

BEIRUT, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Lebanese Parliament on Wednesday approved a general amnesty law, the first of its kind since 1991. Authorities have not yet announced the number of people who will benefit from the law.

In a statement, the Lebanese Parliament said it had approved a proposed law granting a general amnesty and exceptionally reducing the duration of certain sentences.

Parliamentary sources said that under the new law, sentences for those convicted and sentenced to death or life imprisonment have been reduced to 17 prison years, equivalent to 12 years and nine months.