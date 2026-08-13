WHO hopes to contain Ebola outbreak in DR Congo within three months

GENEVA, 13th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday that it hopes to halt the accelerating spread of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo within three months, while warning that the outbreak would not be over by then.

According to the organisation, the outbreak, which began in Ituri Province in the north-east of the country, is spreading faster than any previous Ebola outbreak, with 4,499 confirmed cases and 2,061 deaths recorded.

WHO said that if all elements of the response are implemented simultaneously across the five transmission zones, the organisation expects a shift in the trajectory of the outbreak within three months.

The UN agency stressed that bringing transmission under control would not mean the outbreak had ended, as surveillance efforts would need to continue to prevent a resurgence of the virus.