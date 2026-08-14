Two ADNOC vessels attacked in Strait of Hormuz; no injuries

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC confirmed that two of its vessels were attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz in the evening of Thursday, August 13. The incident resulted in no injuries, and the situation has been brought under control.

In a statement, ADNOC stressed the importance of protecting the safety and well-being of seafarers, while safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security.

The company urged the public to obtain information solely from official sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.