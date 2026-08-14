Three dead, 17 injured in Cairo mall helium cylinder explosion

CAIRO, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Three people were killed and 17 others injured on Thursday following a helium cylinder explosion and subsequent fire at Arabella Plaza Mall in the Fifth Settlement, New Cairo.

Egypt's Ministry of Interior denied reports circulating on social media regarding an elevator collapse inside the mall, clarifying that the damage resulted directly from a gas cylinder explosion inside a ground-floor gift shop causing a fire and damaging several storefronts.

The Ministry of Health and Population deployed eight ambulances to the scene. Eleven of the injured were admitted to New Cairo Specialised Hospital, while six others were transferred to nearby medical facilities for treatment and evaluation.

Egyptian authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the explosion and initiated required legal procedures.