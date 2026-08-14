Germany records 12,500 heat-related deaths in 2026

BERLIN, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Since the beginning of the year, approximately 12,500 people have died in Germany due to extreme heat, surpassing the previous record set in 2018.

People over the age of 75 were affected the most, while the authorities are discussing protective measures.

Since the beginning of the year, around 12,500 people have died in Germany due to extreme heat, according to calculations by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The publication notes that the previous record in Germany was recorded in 2018, when the number of heat-related deaths was estimated at approximately 8,900.

The most difficult week was June 22–28 — according to the RKI's estimate, around 9,600 people died from the effects of the heat during that period. Temperatures exceeded 40 degrees in many regions of Germany at the time. Most of those who died were elderly: around 9,400 people were over 75.