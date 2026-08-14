Oil prices inch higher on Friday

WORLD CAPITALS, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Oil prices inched up on Friday after the previous session's fall on a weaker outlook ‌for demand.

Brent futures rose 1 cent, or 0.1 percent, to $87.08 a barrel by 0247 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 6 cents to $81.31 a barrel.

The benchmarks were on track ​for weekly rises of about 4 percent after the prior session's fall of more than 2 percent, ​paring gains following Brent's six-session rally and a five-session rise for WTI.