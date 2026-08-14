Gold heads for weekly loss as investors unwind inflation-fuelled rally

WORLD CAPITALS, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices slipped on Friday and were ‌headed for a weekly loss as investors locked in profits after mild US inflation data propelled bullion to its highest level in more than two months and weakened the case for a near-term Federal Reserve ​rate hike.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $4,326.75 per ounce, as of 0336 GMT, while ​US gold futures for December delivery slid nearly 1 percent to $4,382.50.

Bullion climbed to its highest point since 5th June on Thursday, before settling 1.3 percent lower and setting it ​on track for a weekly loss.

In other metals, spot silver slipped ​0.4 percent to $64.17 per ounce.

Platinum slipped 0.3 percent to $1,711.84, while palladium ​was steady at $1,306.98, both touching their lowest levels since 4th August earlier in the session. Both metals were headed ​for a weekly drop.