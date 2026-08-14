About 1,800 evacuated as wildfire approaches German village

DUSSELDORF, 14th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Authorities ordered the evacuation of a village in western Germany on Friday as a wildfire spread towards the community, putting about 1,800 residents at risk.

The entire district of Gey in the Hürtgenwald municipality in North Rhine-Westphalia was to be "evacuated immediately," the municipality said. Germany's NINA emergency warning app issued its highest alert level, "extreme danger," as the fire moved closer to the residential area.

The municipality declared the situation a major emergency.