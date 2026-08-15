ADNOC vessel attacked in Strait of Hormuz; no injuries reported

ABU DHABI, 15th August, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC confirmed that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of Friday, August 14. The incident resulted in no injuries, and the situation has been brought under control.

In a statement, ADNOC stressed the importance of protecting the safety and well-being of seafarers, while safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security.

The company urged the public to obtain information solely from official sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.